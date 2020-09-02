Kathryn Graham

Kathryn Goodhart Graham

Kathryn "Kathy" Graham, born on February 26, 1947, of New York, NY, died suddenly and tragically from a fall on August 28, 2020 at her home in Stamford, CT. She was the daughter of Robert C. Graham and Edith Altschul Graham, and the granddaughter of Frank and Helen Altschul and James and Mabel Graham. She is survived by her partner of 16 years, Carolyn J. Cole, her brothers, Robert C. Graham Jr. and Michael C. Graham, Robert Graham's wife Julie M. Graham, her nieces, Elizabeth G. Lindemann and Kathryn C. Graham, and her nephew, James W. H. Graham. Kathryn attended the New Canaan Country School, and graduated from The Ethel Walker School, Skidmore College with a Bachelor of Arts, and received her Masters in Social Work from the Columbia School of Social Work. She had a four decades long psychotherapy career, treating her patients with the care and concern that was at the cornerstone of her being. Kathryn lived a life that valued integrity, curiosity, gender and racial equality, compassion, and loyalty. She was a voracious reader and incredibly knowledgeable art aficionado. She supported many charities, was an early board member of Lambda Legal, and was a longtime board member of the Overbrook Foundation. Kathryn loved her family, friends, and cats without reservation, and she will be missed by many for her insight, caring, and incredible sense of humor.



