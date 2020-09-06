Kathryn Graham

It is with great sadness that The Overbrook Foundation Board of Directors and staff note the passing of family member and Director Kathryn G. Graham. A granddaughter of the Foundation's founders, Helen and Frank Altschul, Kathryn served the Foundation as a Director for over two decades. Her passion for social justice, in particular her commitment to women's and LGBTQ rights, was a guiding light as a steward for the Foundation. She will be missed by all who had the good fortune of working with her.

