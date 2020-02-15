|
Katina Tsirantonakis
Katina Tsirantonakis passed away on February 14, 2020 at the age of 87 at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT.
She is survived by her daughter Margaret Tsirantonakis (husband Hugh Bareiss) of Stamford, son Anthony Tsirantonakis (wife Paula Spilner) of Philadelphia, grandchildren Molly Bareiss and Tassos Bareiss and many cousins, nephews and nieces in Crete and Athens, Greece. She was predeceased by her husband of over 50 years Tassos in 2007.
Katina was born in 1932 in the village of Fournes on the island of Crete in Greece. After the tragic death of her father and brother in World War II, she went on to become one of the first women in her village to complete high school. She married Tassos Tsirantonakis in 1954 and after the birth of Anthony and Margaret, the family immigrated to the United States in 1959. Her wish to become a teacher led her to become a Sunday school teacher at St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, NY and she worked for many years in the credit department of Brooks Brothers in NYC. She was active in the Omonia Chapter (NYC) of the Pan-Cretan Association of America and served as president of Pasiphae, the women's auxiliary. After retiring, she and Tassos enjoyed spending summers in Greece with their many friends and relatives. The last phase of their lives was in Stamford where they lived in Shippan next to their daughter and son-in-law and enjoyed their grandchildren, family, and friends, as well as the community at the Church of the Archangels.
Family and friends may call at the Archangels Greek Orthodox Church, 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. and the interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Ave., in Stamford.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Katina's name may be made to The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, Inc., 1527 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06905.
