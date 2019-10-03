|
Kendall Lione Gleason
Kendall Lione Gleason, a resident of Gwynn Island, Virginia passed away on September 29, 2019 in Locust Hill, Virginia.
She was born in Stamford, Connecticut on February 2, 1958 to the late Sallianne Cordiner Lione and Frederick M. Lione, Jr. Kendall graduated from New Canaan Country School, New Canaan High School and received a BA from Franklin and Marshall College in 1980. She later earned an MBA from Marymount University.
Kendall had a rewarding career on Capitol Hill, initially as a legislative aide to Senator Harrison Schmitt, R-NM, and later to Senator James McClure, R-ID.
During her time in Washington she met and married Michael Palmer Gleason who died in 2013 after 29 years of marriage. They lived in the DC area for many years then moved to Gwynn Island in 1999 where, as Gleason Publishing, Inc., they edited and published "Virginia – A Magazine on History and Travel". They also published "Virginia History Timeline 2000" and other books.
In 2001, Kendall wrote a book entitled "Wyonegonic: The First 100 Years" to celebrate the Centennial of a camp where she had spent many summers in Denmark, Maine.
Kendall is survived by her father, Frederick M. Lione Jr. and his wife, Nancy Smith Lione of Norwalk, CT and brothers David (Catherine) of Clifton, VA; John (Susan) of Sudbury, MA and sister Sarah Zarucha (Edward) of Seymour, CT. Also surviving are her nieces Cara Boyle (Kevin,), Tess Lione and nephew Nicholas Lione. In addition, surviving are stepsons D. Palmer Gleason and Trevor E. T. Gleason (Celeste) and three step grandchildren along with four step sisters and brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at Christ Church in Matthew's County on October 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made to www.als.org.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Oct. 4 to Oct. 17, 2019