Kenneth H. Allen

Kenneth H. Allen of Darien died peacefully at home on February 27, 2019. He was 82 years old.

Mr. Allen was born on January 13, 1937 to the late Kenneth E. and Claudine (Smith) Allen. He is a graduate of UCLA, where he received his BA in Political Science. He served as an information officer in Italy while on active duty in the United States Air Force.

Mr. Allen is a retired IBM executive. During his career, he served in management positions on IBM's corporate staff, in its divisions and at IBM World Trade Corporation.

Mr. Allen produced a popular real estate blog which appeared on a number of websites.

Mr. Allen was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, and his daughters Katie of Darien and Meg of New Canaan.

Visiting hours will be held at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Thursday, March 7 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John R.C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. Mr. Allen will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

The family asks that donations please be sent to Darien EMS Post 53, P.O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820. Published in StamfordAdvocate from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary