Kenneth R. Davis
Kenneth Robert Davis, affectionately known as "The Count," passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 73. Ken was born in The Bronx, New York on March 1, 1946 and was one of three children born to the late William W. Davis, Sr. and Doris Ann Armistead Davis.
Ken devoted his life to his family and career. A tireless advocate with his own law practice, he still managed to enjoy the simple pleasures in life. When he wasn't at the office or at the courthouse, Ken relished being at home. He also enjoyed reminiscing about his childhood and his glory days as a softball coach, talking sports with his son (his favorite teams were the Giants and Knicks), engaging in the occasional debate with his daughter about any and everything, reading and listening to music (he loved the Temptations). But what Ken enjoyed the most, was watching his family achieve their goals. Whether it was starring in a play or graduating from a prestigious high school, it always brought the biggest smile to his face.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by one brother, William "Butch" W. Davis, Jr. and one nephew, Michael William Davis. Ken is survived by his children, Ira Jerome Cobb of Bridgeport, CT and Nicole Shereese Cobb of Stamford, CT; one sister, Joyce Lynn Davis of Santa Clara, CA; three nieces, Nicole Denise Davis of Concord, NC, Khalia Simone Davis of Brooklyn, NY and Ahjali Dorann Davis of Queens, NY; and one grandson, Justin Alexander Cobb of Naugatuck, CT. Ken will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him. The family will be receiving condolences on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Home, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. A memorial service will follow at 12 p.m.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 2, 2020