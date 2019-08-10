|
Kenneth R. Soderquist
Kenneth R. Soderquist, of New Canaan, beloved husband of 50 years of Robertina (Ruby) Mackie Soderquist, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family Friday, August 9, 2019 two days shy of his 72nd birthday. Born in Bridgeport, the son of the late Victor Carl Soderquist, Sr. and Esther H. Soderquist, he had been a New Canaan resident for the last 39 years. A 1966 graduate of Andrew Warde High School, Ken proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as an Armor Intelligence Specialist stationed at Ft. Meade, MD and Ft. Knox, KY where he received the National Defense Service Medal and Marksman status on rifle and machine gun as well as Expert Badge for M 16. He worked for the DuPont Company, U.S. Surgical and Pitney Bowes. Ken was an avid lifelong NY Yankees fan. Above all else, he delighted in time spent with his family. Survivors in addition to his loving wife Ruby include three children, Kathy Ruscoe and her husband Robert of Ridgefield, Kenneth Victor Soderquist and Chelsea Merwin of Wilton and Brian P. Soderquist and his wife Tara of Dobbs Ferry, NY; seven cherished grandchildren, Katie and Will Ruscoe, Connor Grillo, Alison, Amy, Zach and Lauren Soderquist; five beloved brothers and sisters, James Soderquist of Bridgeport, Richard Soderquist of Sandy Hook, Kevin Soderquist and his wife Toni of NC, Barbara Soderquist of Fairfield and Arlene Achilli and her husband Richard (Rit) of Englewood, FL, a devoted brother-in-law, Tony Mackie and Maria Iacovoni of Guilford and several loved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his loving daughter Carol Grillo and a brother Victor Carl Soderquist, Jr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church, 21 Cherry Street, New Canaan. Military honors will be rendered following the Mass. Interment will be private. Friends may greet the family Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider a contribution in Ken's memory to the Bennett Cancer Center, 1 Hospital Plaza, Stamford, CT 06902. The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks to the entire staff at the Bennett Cancer Center for their loving support and care provided to Ken and his family during his illness. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 15, 2019