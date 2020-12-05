1/1
Kevin Harrison
Happy Heavenly Birthday Kevin Harrison Born 12/5/1963 - Departed this Life 2/1/1989 We thought of you today but this is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part. God has you in His arms; we have you in our hearts. We'll love you always, Mom, Wayne, Timmy, Junior and Dequan The Harrison Family

Published in The Advocate on Dec. 5, 2020.
