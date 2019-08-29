The Advocate Notices
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
5:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave.
Stamford, CT
1999 - 2019
Kymani N. Pollack
Kymani N. Pollack, 19, passed away on August 26, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1999 in Stamford, Connecticut to Kelly R. Johnson of Stamford, CT and the late Max Antoine. His memory will also be treasured by four siblings, Ky-Mari Johnson, Ky- Aire Johnson, Cheyenne Antoine and Malaneii Antoine and a host of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service to celebrate Kymani's life and vivacious personality will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Pastor Hurlda Andrews officiating. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 30, 2019
