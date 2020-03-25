|
|
Laura Montanez
Laura Montanez, born November 4,1939 in Patillas, Puerto Rico and a longtime resident of Stamford, Connecticut, died Friday, March 20th in Homestead, Florida surrounded by her daughters.
In 1956, Laura migrated from Puerto Rico to Stamford with her husband and their newborn daughter. Laura became a homemaker and devoted mother to her surviving children, Maritza, Betsy, Laura, Velma, Santos Jr., Anel, Kenneth, and Alice. She is also survived by twenty grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and four great-great granddaughters.
During her many years in Stamford, she and her husband owned and operated a grocery store in Southfield Village where she was loved and respected by their many customers. Laura was a devout Catholic who never wavered from her faith. She very much enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers and during her last few years in Homestead, took much pleasure in looking after her mango and avocado trees.
Due to current CDC Federal guidelines in keeping with public safety standards, the family is holding a Private Visitation with a Prayer Service on Saturday, March 28th at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. A webcast of her Prayer Service will be celebrated by Father Gustavo A. Falla which will be live streamed at 9 a.m., for family, relatives and friends to be able to take part in her service. To attend, please select "webcast video" on Laura's obituary on our website at www.bosakfuneralhome.com . Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Stamford, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on our website or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 26, 2020