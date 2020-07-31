Laura Talar

Laura M. Talar
Laura M. Talar, 96, of Stamford passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born in Port Chester, NY on July 4, 1924 to the late Albert and Laura Wager Biermann.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy Palkimas and her husband Michael of Stamford, her grandchildren, Michael Palkimas, Jr. and his wife Surabhi of Denver, CO and Christopher Palkimas and his wife Lauren of Stamford, as well as five great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, Laura was predeceased by her husband, Joseph S. Talar and also her siblings, Ruth Mecklenburg, Harriet Stone and Albert Biermann.
All Funeral services will be held privately.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Palkimas family with the arrangements.
