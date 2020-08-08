1/
Laurence Stephens
Laurence E. Stephens
08/14/1953- 07/31/2020STEPHENS, Laurence E. 66 years old, died Friday, July 31, 2020 at home. He was born August 14, 1953. A lifelong resident of Stamford, he graduated from Stamford Catholic High School in 1971. He was predeceased by his parents, Alphonso & Helen B. Stephens. He is survived by a sister, Mrs. Carol S. Covell of Richmond, VA. A graveside memorial service will be held at Fairfield Memorial Park in Stamford, at a future date.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 8, 2020.
