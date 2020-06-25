Laurens Allen
1920 - 2020
Laurens Irving "Larry" Allen
July 6, 1920- June 23, 2020 Laurens "Larry" Allen, born Laurens Irving Israel, passed away on June 23rd, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones in his home in Montgomery, Alabama. Larry was two weeks short of his 100th birthday. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Marjorie (Martin) Allen raised in Stamford Connecticut; his two children Carolyn (Allen) Bern (sp. Dr. Jeffery Bern), and Dr. Andrew Allen; his three grandchildren, Aaron Bern (sp. Jessica), Anna Bern, and Sydney Allen; and his great-grandsons Ethan and Jackson Bern.
As part of the "Greatest Generation", Larry was born in Bessemer Al in 1920, raised during The Depression. He was a WWII veteran, taking part in the Normandy Invasion on Omaha Beach. Upon returning from the war, Larry devoted much of his early career to professional sports broadcasting as a respected producer and statistician. Working alongside his brother Mel Allen, The Voice of the Yankees, he covered professional baseball, professional football, and college football from 1946-1964. During the 1951 baseball season he was play by play announcer for the Cleveland Indians.
Due to COVID-19, Mr. Allen will be temporarily interred at Greenwood Cemetery on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mel Allen Endowed Scholarship Fund, The University of Alabama, PO Box 870101, Tuscaloosa, AL 35487, (205) 348-5370.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 25, 2020.
