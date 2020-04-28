|
|
Laurie Appell
Laurie Appell, 70, of Chelsea Place Care Center in Hartford, CT, passed away April16, 2020, from COVID-19. Born in April 1949 in Queens, NY, Laurie lived in Stamford, CT for many years, where she was a resident of Laurel House. Laurie attended Reed College, Hunter College and received her BS in Nursing from NYU. She is survived by sister and brother-in-law Randy and Alan Johnson of West Hartford, CT, brother and sister-in-law Glenn Appell and Kate Squire of Oakland, CA, sister Jodie Appell of Berkeley, CA, brother Jonathan Appell, sister-in-law Paula Appell of West Hartford, CT along with nieces, nephews and their children. Her parents were Clara Taubman Appell, Ed.D. and Morey Appell, Ph.D. of Greenwich, CT.
During her time with Laurel House, Laurie worked tirelessly as a mental health advocate receiving a Governor's Victory Award for her work in mental health advocacy. In addition Laurie was an excellent poet but more than anything she will be remembered for her kind heart and gentle soul, and for her determination that all people should be treated with respect and dignity. Funeral arrangements are pending.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Laurel House, and Recovery Leadership Academy in Hartford, CT.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 29, 2020