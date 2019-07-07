|
Lawrence Hendrieth
Lawrence Hendrieth, 73, affectionately known as "Blue, Bubba" passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on February 4, 1946 in Vredenburgh, Alabama to Lawrence A. Hendrieth and Mary Lou Goode Hendrieth. His memory will be cherished by three sisters, Clara Fowler (Emerson), Pastoria Connor (Charles) and Emma Jean Hendrieth (Anthony); two brothers, Milton Hendrieth and Mack Arthur Hendrieth and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson officiating and Rev. Mary Spell, Eulogist. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 8, 2019