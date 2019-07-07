The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave
Stamford, CT
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave
Stamford, CT
Lawrence Hendrieth


1946 - 2019
Lawrence Hendrieth Notice
Lawrence Hendrieth
Lawrence Hendrieth, 73, affectionately known as "Blue, Bubba" passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Norwalk Hospital. He was born on February 4, 1946 in Vredenburgh, Alabama to Lawrence A. Hendrieth and Mary Lou Goode Hendrieth. His memory will be cherished by three sisters, Clara Fowler (Emerson), Pastoria Connor (Charles) and Emma Jean Hendrieth (Anthony); two brothers, Milton Hendrieth and Mack Arthur Hendrieth and a host of nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson officiating and Rev. Mary Spell, Eulogist. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 8, 2019
