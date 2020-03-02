|
Lawrence Kogan
Lawrence Kogan, of Stamford, passed away on March 1st after a wonderful life of almost 97 years. He grew up in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, the son of Max and Tillie. Lawrence was an honored veteran of World War II, having served as a medic. He moved to Stamford in 1956 with his new bride, Emilyn Judith Turk, where they raised four sons. A graduate of New Utrecht High School and Brooklyn College, Lawrence became an analytical food chemist, working for Standard Brands and later Nabisco Brands, where, in addition to work, he pitched on the company softball team. While serving abroad in WWII, Lawrence pitched for The Medics of the 14th Armored Division, leading his team to the Division Championship over the Engineers. Lawrence was active as a volunteer in the Boy Scouts of America for many years. He was an avid Mets fan (after his Brooklyn Dodgers moved west). He is survived by his sister, Bernice "Bunny" Wasserman, his wife, Emilyn; sons: Philip, Jerome, Jay and Scott; their partners: Charles, Sharon, Lynn, and Elijah; grandchildren: Yonatan, Jennie, Shira, Joshua, Danielle, Jeremy, Russel, Jessica, Maetal, and Beck.
Funeral services for Lawrence will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3rd at Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, (adjacent to the Knights of Columbus building) 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford 06902. Interment will follow at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford.
For further information, and to extend a personal message to his family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 3, 2020