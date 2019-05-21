Leanore M. Battinelli

Leanore Maida Battinelli, 58, of Norwalk and formerly of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Norwalk Hospital. She was born on April 14, 1961 in Greenwich to the late Armond and Catherine Maida.

Lee's vibrant smile and larger than life personality filled every room she entered. Her laugh was contagious and her love was felt by all she knew. Lee always put others before herself and gave all she could to those around her. She was the foundation of her entire family and instilled traditions and a legacy that will carry on in all of us.

Leanore is survived by her husband of 34 years, Ralph Battinelli, her loving children, Mandi Battinelli and her fiancé Mario Leale and Ralphie Battinelli, all of Norwalk, as well as her sister Celeste Baranowski and her husband Michael of Stamford. Also surviving are her mother and father-in-law, Pasquale and Gloria Battinelli and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

Besides her parents, Leanore was predeceased by her brothers, AJ and Peter Maida.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthews RC Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Leanore's memory to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814

