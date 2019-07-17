Lech Formus

Lech Formus, a resident of Cape Vincent, NY and former resident of Ridgefield, CT and Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on the evening of Saturday, July 13, 2019 with his loving family at his side. Born in Budne, Poland on January 2, 1946, Lech was one of six children born to the late Waclaw and Wladyslawa (Grzybowska) Formus. Lech was 73 years old at the time of his passing.

Lech immigrated to the United States in June of 1966. He eventually established a successful plumbing and construction business in Fairfield County that he owned and operated for 40 years. When he wasn't working, Lech loved to pursue his lifelong passion of fishing and following the New York Yankees. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family, and his memory will remain forever in the hearts and minds of those who loved him.

Lech is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Alina (Jackowski) Formus; son, Adam Formus and wife Shelly; daughter, Eva Johnson; four grandchildren, Abigail, Samuel, Magdalena and Samantha; sister, Regina Grodzki and husband Frank; sister, Halina Pajkowsk, brother; Walter Formus and wife Sharon; sister in law, Barbara Formus and multiple nieces and nephews, cousins, and large extended family. In addition to his parents, Lech is preceded in death by his brothers Zdzislaw and Jerzy Formus.

A wake will be held on Sunday, July 21st, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. Lech will be eulogized during the wake at 4:30 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday, July 22nd at 10 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus R.C. Church, 325 Washington Blvd., Stamford, CT 06902. The interment will immediately follow mass at the The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lech's name to The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Rd., Doylestown, PA 18901 or online at www.czestochowa.us/donate or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601 or online at www.jeffersonhospice.org/support-us/donate.

The family has entrusted the arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family you may visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 18, 2019