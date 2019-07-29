|
|
Lee Ann Carucci
Lee Ann Carucci of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away at her home on July 26, 2019, she was 85 years old. Lee was one of two children born to Rupert and Ann Curtis on January 22, 1934. During her childhood years, she resided in Blue Point, LI and summered at Davis Park, Fire Island, NY. After her marriage to Ben Carucci, in 1954, she moved to Pound Ridge NY, and resided there for 29 years, before moving to New Canaan, CT for 12 years, Erie, PA for six years and then to Annapolis, MD in 2010. Lee pursued multiple careers after graduation from Farmingdale College. Initially, she was employed by General Electric, in Syracuse NY as a graphic designer. She left the work force to raise her sons and became a consummate mother whose greatest loyalty was to her husband and children. Lee believed that being a mother to her four sons was her crowning achievement and the most honorable job she ever held. After her sons were grown, she returned to the work force and worked as an assistant manager at the New Canaan Bank and Trust. Lee enjoyed playing tennis and was once the manager of the Pound Ridge Tennis Club. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cross stitch embroidery, and the arts. Lee excelled in oil painting. Her friends enjoyed the compassion she extended to others, her quick wit, and her intelligent mind. She will be remembered as a kind, supportive, loving mother and grandmother to her four sons and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Ben Carucci, of Pound Ridge, NY in 1978 and her brother Michael Curtis, of Patchogue, NY in 2014. Lee is survived by her son Dr. Daniel Carucci of Washington, DC, son Michael Carucci of Alexandria, VA, his wife Martha and their three children, Isabella, Ben, and Nico; son Mark Carucci of Stamford, CT, his wife Jean and their three children: Charlie, Maggie, and Henry; and son Matthew who also resides in Washington, DC. Her nephews, John Carucci of Liverpool, NY, Victor Carucci of East Amherst, NY, Michael Curtis of Patchogue NY and Christopher Curtis of Niskayuna NY. Lee lived a full and adventurous life and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. The wake will be on Wednesday, July 31st from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher Funeral Home at 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT with a memorial the following morning at 10 a.m., followed by interment at the Pound Ridge Cemetery at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The at .
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 30, 2019