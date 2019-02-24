The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Norwalk Seventh Day Adventist Church
101 S. Main St.
Norwalk, CT
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Norwalk Seventh Day Adventist Church
101 S. Main St.
Norwalk, CT
Lena Palmer, 90, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 27, 1928 in Manchester, Jamaica West Indies to the late Ernest Carthy and Rosetta Powell Carthy. Mrs. Palmer was predeceased by her husband Samuel G. Palmer. She retired from Stamford Hospital after 28 years of service. Her legacy will be treasured by two daughters; Marlene Edwards and Marcia Edwards, two sons; Carl Edwards (Ann) and Michael Edwards, two sisters; Hazel Carthy and Ruby Saunders, four grandchildren, one great grandchild and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at the Norwalk Seventh Day Adventist Church, 101 S. Main St. Norwalk, CT. with Pastor Abdel George officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 24, 2019
