|
|
Lena Tamborino
Lena Lavalla Tamborino, age 89, a long time Stamford Resident, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020 surrounded by her family. Lena was born in Pennsylvania on May 29, 1930 to the late Mario and Mary Lavalla. Lena loved going to bingo, playing cards, taking trips to the casino with her husband, traveling to Florida, winning Left, Right, Center and playing the dice game with her grandchildren. Lena is survived by her adoring husband of 69 years, Italo "Tom" Tamborino of Stamford, her loving children, Frank Tamborino and his wife Anne of Stamford, her son Mario Tamborino and his wife Linda of Stamford and her daughter Cheryl Tamborino of Milford, as well as her adoring grandchildren Kelley Brown and her husband Stephen of Trumbull, Stefanie, Anthony and Mario Tamborino. She had two great-grandchildren Caroline and C.A. Brown who brought her so much joy. Also surviving are brothers Ralph Lavalla and his wife Judy of Westport, Anthony Lavalla and his wife Anna of Greenwich and Guy Lavalla and his wife Helena of Florida. Along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lena's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 23, 2020