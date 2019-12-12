The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel AME Church
150 Fairfield Ave
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenore McBride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenore McBride


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenore McBride Notice
Lenore T. McBride
Lenore T. McBride, 82, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1937 in Stamford, CT to the late Dewey McBride and Clara Elliott McBride. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Cynthia R. McBride, three grandsons, four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her grandson DeQuan McBride. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Mary Spell officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graves Medley Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -