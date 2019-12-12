|
|
Lenore T. McBride
Lenore T. McBride, 82, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1937 in Stamford, CT to the late Dewey McBride and Clara Elliott McBride. Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Cynthia R. McBride, three grandsons, four great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was also predeceased by her grandson DeQuan McBride. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 150 Fairfield Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Mary Spell officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 13, 2019