Leo Spinelli
Leo Spinelli Sr., of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on December 31, 2019, New Year's eve, three months shy of his 97th birthday. He was born in Calabria, Italy on March 30th, 1923, to Concetta Raimondo and Carmello Spinelli. Leo emigrated from Italy to the United States in 1939 to join his father, who had come to the U.S some years earlier, to work on the New York City railroads. Young Leo traveled alone at the age of 15 on the last ship to come to America before the start of World War II, landing on Ellis Island. Leo attended junior high school and high school in New York City. After graduating, he worked as a carpenter in Manhattan. When the U.S. entered the war Leo enlisted in the Army, where he became a recruiting Sargent stationed in San Francisco, CA. It was there that he met the love of his life, Olga Tarantino, who was also serving in the army as a nurse's aide in the veteran's hospital. Needless to say "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" became their theme song for the rest of their lives.
After the war, Leo and Olga married in February, 1946, settling on Aberdeen Street in Stamford where they started their family. Now a barber by trade, Leo owned "Harrys Barber Shop" on Atlantic St., later moving to East Main Street, where he was the proprietor of "Spinelli's Barber Shop"' until his retirement.
Leo, enjoyed astronomy and was a regular at the observatory at the Stamford Museum; he spoke Italian, English and Spanish; he played the clarinet; he loved classical music, opera and theatre, making sure to introduce the arts to his children, which continues to be an enormous part of all their lives.
He is survived by a brother, Frank Spinelli of Yonkers, NY; his son's Carmen Spinelli of Easton and Leo Spinelli Jr. of Redding and his wife Bobbie Argenio; his daughter Ramona Spinelli and her husband Frank Mastrone; grandchildren Michelle Spinelli Weiner, Leo Spinelli III; Ariana, Dante and Nico Spinelli; triplets Livia, Ava and Franki Spinelli Mastrone; two great grandchildren Gregory and Cloe Weiner; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Leo was predeceased by his sister, Elia Spinelli Poccia.
A memorial service will be celebrated on Sunday, February 9th, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Saint Francis Episcopal Church, 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Constellation Hospice, 14 Westport Avenue, Norwalk, CT, 06851. There will be no calling hours and internment will be private. To leave a personal message for the family, please visit www.nutmegstatecremation.com
