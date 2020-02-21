The Advocate Notices
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
Leoma W. Davis


1930 - 2020
Leoma W. Davis Notice
Leoma W. Davis
Leoma W. Davis, 89, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Cassena Care Norwalk. She was born on June 24, 1930 in Roanoke, Virginia to the late Samuel Webb and Nana Brown Webb. Mrs. Davis was predeceased by her husband Jessie James Davis. She retired from GE Capital after numerous years of service. Her memory will be cherished by three sons; Jessie Davis (Carol), Larry Davis and Craig Davis, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one sister; Gladys McGeorge and a host of extended family and friends. Mrs. Davis was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ann Davis, sons, Kenny Davis and Aaron Davis, two brothers, Charles Webb and William Webb. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service of celebration at 11:00 a.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Apostle Cathy Whitfield officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 22, 2020
