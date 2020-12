Leon FliegelmanJune 25, 1930 - December 3, 2020Leon Fliegelman passed away peacefully at home on Thursday morning, with family by his side. He was a kind, gentle soul with an infectious smile.He was predeceased by his wife Florence Fliegelman and is survived by his 4 loving children; David, Renee, Steven and Cindy, as well as his 11 grandchildren. He was a beloved man and will be dearly missed.