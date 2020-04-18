|
Leonard Louis Lovello
Leonard L. Lovello, 82, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born in Stamford on April 5, 1937 to the late Peter Paul and Mary Pauline Martinelli Lovello.
Leonard (Lenny) grew up on the West Side, attended Stamford Public Schools and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 478. He was instrumental in the construction of several buildings in downtown Stamford such as the Marriott Hotel and Canterbury Green. He also reconstructed the Mianus River Bridge after it collapsed. Lenny was an avid classic car enthusiast, proudly taking his 1948 Plymouth Special Deluxe to the Black Road car shows on Monday nights. Lenny also enjoyed fishing, often going to Alaska to salmon fish. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a man of strong faith.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Rosa Lovello of Stamford, his loving children, Linda Lovello, Christine Blanche and her husband Sean and Bart Lovello, all of Stamford, as well as his two cherished grandsons, Ryan Fox and James Blanche. Also surviving is a brother, Frank Lovello and his wife Viola and a sister, MaryRose Lovello of Stamford and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides his parents, Leonard was also predeceased by his sister, Laura Marie Lovello.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses and staff at Stamford Hospital who took excellent care of Lenny as well as Dr. Neuberger & Dr. Schuster.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Interment will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Leonard's memory to the .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 19, 2020