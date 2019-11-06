|
|
Leonard G. Marino
Leonard G. Marino, affectionately known to family and friends as Lenny, and lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the morning of Monday, November 4, 2019. Lenny was born on November 22, 1944 to the late Leonard and Lucille (Ferullo) Marino. He was 74 years old at his time of passing.
Lenny was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, uncle and friend. Renowned for his charmingly incorrigible sense of humor, big eyes and even bigger belly. Fiercely loyal to those he loved, Lenny passed peacefully in his sleep. He is the source of great, enduring story-telling material for those that had the pleasure of knowing him and the legend of Lenny will live on with each retelling.
Lenny is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Theresa Origi Marino; daughter, Laura Marino and husband, Charlie Baxter; son, Mike Marino and wife, Nicole; grandchildren, William and Josephine Marino; sister, Patti Montanaro; brothers-in-law, George Shoztic, Frank Origi (Kathy), Michael Origi (Pam), Dennis Origi (Dana) and Don Romeo; sisters-in-law, Beverly D'Aprile and Michelle Greer; and his nieces and nephews whom he adored, Matthew, Kathy, Zachary, Ryan, Melissa, Jen and Crysta and Audra.
In addition to his parents, Lenny was preceded in death by his twin sister, Lenore Shoztic.
A wake will be held on Friday, November 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, in Stamford. A mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 4 Riverside Avenue, in Riverside, CT. The inurnment will follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lenny's name may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or online at .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 7, 2019