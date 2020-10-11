1/1
Leonard V. Verrastro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard "Lenny" V.
Verrastro, Jr.
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Leonard "Lenny" Vincent Verrastro, Jr., loving son, brother, uncle, father, papa and husband passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 67.
Lenny was born on July 2, 1953 in Stamford to Leonard Sr. and Sara (Abbazzia) Verrastro. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Iona College and owned many Italian delis in the Stamford/Norwalk area. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. Lenny loved to cook and host all holiday dinners and made the most delicious food. He will truly be missed by all his family and friends especially his best buddy and grandson, Andrew.
Lenny was married for 37 years to Virginia Mallozzi of Stamford, they have two daughters, Jennifer Mocarski (Prez) and Jessica Verrastro (Fiancé Alex Santos). He is also survived by one grandson, Andrew Mocarski.
Other survivors include his mother and father-in-law, Angelo and Carmella Mallozzi; a sister-in-law, Angela Carella (Dave) and two nephews Angelo and David Jr. His sister-in-law Anna Verrastro and nieces Sara Dambrosio (Vinny), Maria Dalia (Dan) and Melissa Verrastro. Also surviving are four great-nephews, Domenico, Louis, Carmine Dambrosio and Bennett Dalia; two aunts and by many cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Frank Timothy.
Family will receive relatives and friends on the morning of, Thursday, October 15th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., at St. Leo's Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, in Stamford, CT. His burial will follow at St. John RC Cemetery, in Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/ .
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories: www.bosakfuneralhome.com or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosak Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902-6010
203-325-9300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bosak Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved