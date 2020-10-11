Leonard "Lenny" V.
Verrastro, Jr.
On Thursday, October 8, 2020, Leonard "Lenny" Vincent Verrastro, Jr., loving son, brother, uncle, father, papa and husband passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 67.
Lenny was born on July 2, 1953 in Stamford to Leonard Sr. and Sara (Abbazzia) Verrastro. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from Iona College and owned many Italian delis in the Stamford/Norwalk area. He was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. Lenny loved to cook and host all holiday dinners and made the most delicious food. He will truly be missed by all his family and friends especially his best buddy and grandson, Andrew.
Lenny was married for 37 years to Virginia Mallozzi of Stamford, they have two daughters, Jennifer Mocarski (Prez) and Jessica Verrastro (Fiancé Alex Santos). He is also survived by one grandson, Andrew Mocarski.
Other survivors include his mother and father-in-law, Angelo and Carmella Mallozzi; a sister-in-law, Angela Carella (Dave) and two nephews Angelo and David Jr. His sister-in-law Anna Verrastro and nieces Sara Dambrosio (Vinny), Maria Dalia (Dan) and Melissa Verrastro. Also surviving are four great-nephews, Domenico, Louis, Carmine Dambrosio and Bennett Dalia; two aunts and by many cousins.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Frank Timothy.
Family will receive relatives and friends on the morning of, Thursday, October 15th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. A Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:30 a.m., at St. Leo's Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, in Stamford, CT. His burial will follow at St. John RC Cemetery, in Darien, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at https://www.stjude.org/
.
In compliance with state mandates and the safety of all those attending the services, it is mandatory to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, while attending all funeral services.
If you would like to leave a condolence message online, please visit the family guestbook to share memories: www.bosakfuneralhome.com
or www.facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome
.