Leroy Demarest
1939 - 2020
Leroy A. Demarest
Apr 30, 1939-Jul 17, 2020. We are sad to announce that our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather Roy Demarest, 81 has passed away in the family home under the care of granddaughter Shay Brock on Jul. 17, 2020. Roy was a wonderful man who loved fishing, polka music and walking on the beach with his grandchildren. He was the son of the late Leroy and Mary Demarest and was also preceded in death by his brother Robert.
Roy retired from the Stamford Conn. Police Department with over 24 years of service and was also a veteran of the United Stated Navy. He loved the NY Yankees but his number one hobby was to spend time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Denise Demarest; his daughters Suzanna Demarest Shepherd and her husband Stephen, Laura Demarest Sucic and her husband Christopher, Jen Hirschberg and her husband Dan; his grandchildren Shay Brock and her husband Sherman, Andrew Demarest and Dane Hirschberg; great-grandchildren Caleb, Colton, and Nolan Brock and Brae Demarest.
Service is being held at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN receiving full recognition of his service to the Military and Police Department. Roy Demarest was the most loving and dedicated man anyone could have asked to know. His memory will forever live on in the care and compassion he showed and taught to the ones he loved most.
From your loving granddaughter:
Don't tell me to be okay,
when it was just yesterday.
Yesterday when you held my hand,
picked me up from where I would land.
Told me to be the best I could be,
to just be and love me for me.
Don't tell me how to grieve,
because I never wanted you to leave.
How do I move on,
when you were always my song?
How do I love again so deep,
when your voice use to talk me to sleep.
Who do I care for now,
when all I can do is frown.
Don't tell me he's in a better place,
because that void still has a space.
The void I was left when I lost you,
is far worst than any one person can do.
You raised me up to be me,
and I cared for you as you did me.
I love you more than my heart can say
I wish I had just one more day.
One more day to say,
thank you for every single day.
Thank you for being my rock,
thank you for just being my pop.
I will love you always papa.
Love, Shay Brock



Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May God bless this wonderful man and
his loving family.
My deepest sympathies to all of you.
Sincerely,
Stamford Resident
July 23, 2020
I worked with Roy for 14 years on the Midnight shift. He was a good man, always willing to show us rookies how to do the job correctly.
His kindness extended outside the PD, as he helped an elderly relative of mine who lived near him with an electrical issue without being asked. After I asked him how to fix the problem, he just showed up at her house, said he worked with me and he was there to fix the problem. He did not charge her, nor would he accept anything from me as a thank you. "If she needs anything else like that again, just let me know".
Thank you for for service to your Country and the people of Stamford. Rest In Peace Roy
Michael Mann SPD retired
Coworker
July 23, 2020
One of the finest officers I had the pleasure of working with. Rest well Smokey!!

Sgt. Harold Westerfield, SPD, Ret.
July 23, 2020
My sympathy and condolences during this time of sadness. Your Pop has given you all of the qalities in himself you admired all these years. My God bless you all. Rest in peace Roy.
Judy Pucci (SPD widow)
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
Demarest, one of the best. sweet, generous, fair, understanding, much respect!
gregory d silverman
