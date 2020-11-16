Dr. Letitia Ann Borras
On November 5th, 2020 Dr. Letitia Ann Borras passed away peacefully in the early morning hours. Dr. Borras was a long-standing pillar of the Stamford Hospital community, specifically in her work as a pediatric hospitalist for the last 28 years. She loved her job and devoted her life to helping children. Beyond a brilliant physician she was an amazing sister, mother, aunt, grandma and friend. Besides numerous friends and colleagues, she leaves behind 3 brothers: Larry and Danny Borras from CA, and Ricky Borras from NC. She also leaves behind her 3 daughters: Camille Garcia of Long Island NY, Sarah Garcia of Albany NY, and Alyssa Garcia of Stamford CT. Letitia had 7 wonderfully adorable grandchildren, 4 boys and 3 girls. She will be missed tremendously now that she is gone.
Her daughters will have a socially distanced celebration of life for their mother on Nov 22nd at Lacerenza Funeral Home at 8 Schuyler Ave in Stamford, CT from 12-3 p.m. They would like any flowers or memorial items to be directed to this location. Please contact the funeral home for visiting and COVID precautions. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com
