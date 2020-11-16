1/1
Dr. Letitia Ann Borras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Letitia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Letitia Ann Borras
On November 5th, 2020 Dr. Letitia Ann Borras passed away peacefully in the early morning hours. Dr. Borras was a long-standing pillar of the Stamford Hospital community, specifically in her work as a pediatric hospitalist for the last 28 years. She loved her job and devoted her life to helping children. Beyond a brilliant physician she was an amazing sister, mother, aunt, grandma and friend. Besides numerous friends and colleagues, she leaves behind 3 brothers: Larry and Danny Borras from CA, and Ricky Borras from NC. She also leaves behind her 3 daughters: Camille Garcia of Long Island NY, Sarah Garcia of Albany NY, and Alyssa Garcia of Stamford CT. Letitia had 7 wonderfully adorable grandchildren, 4 boys and 3 girls. She will be missed tremendously now that she is gone.
Her daughters will have a socially distanced celebration of life for their mother on Nov 22nd at Lacerenza Funeral Home at 8 Schuyler Ave in Stamford, CT from 12-3 p.m. They would like any flowers or memorial items to be directed to this location. Please contact the funeral home for visiting and COVID precautions. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lacerenza Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved