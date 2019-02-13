The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
(203) 327-1313
For more information about
Lilleth Baker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Wake
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
The Union Baptist Church
805 Newfield Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lilleth Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lilleth Baker


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Lilleth Baker Notice
Lilleth Alfreida Harrison Baker
Lilleth Afreida Harrison Baker, age 73, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. She was born July 7, 1945 in St. Catherine Jamaica. She was born to the late Reginald Harrison and Lydia Harrison. Lilleth migrated to the United States in the late seventies. She was employed at Courtland Gardens Nursing Home located in Stamford, CT for over 21 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. In 2007 she retired and moved with her husband to Conyers, GA. They recently moved back to Connecticut during the summer of 2018.
Lilleth is survived by her husband Ernel Baker. Her children Yvonne Ducasse (Robert), Stafford Baker, Suzette Magloire (Jimmy), Jennifer Baker, Patrick Baker and Patricia Baker. Lilleth was predeceased by her son Sidney Fairweather in 1988.
Lilleth is survived by her grandchildren Nigel Ducasse, Takeda Duncan, Lovely Fairweather, Marvin Duncan, Enola Simon (Doyle), Kerry-Anne Ducasse, Jermaine Duncan, Alexandria McBean, and Jasmine Magloire. Her great-grandchildren Simone Guy, Kan-yah McCarthy, Anaiyah Duncan, Naiyomi Duncan, and other extended family.
Lilleth was a Mother to us all, and gifted us with her words of wisdom. Her life lessons will live on forever in the lessons we teach our children, and the lessons they teach their children.
The wake will be held Friday, February 15th from 4 – 8 p.m. at Leo Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 9 a.m. at The Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
Download Now