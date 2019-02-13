Lilleth Alfreida Harrison Baker

Lilleth Afreida Harrison Baker, age 73, died on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. She was born July 7, 1945 in St. Catherine Jamaica. She was born to the late Reginald Harrison and Lydia Harrison. Lilleth migrated to the United States in the late seventies. She was employed at Courtland Gardens Nursing Home located in Stamford, CT for over 21 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. In 2007 she retired and moved with her husband to Conyers, GA. They recently moved back to Connecticut during the summer of 2018.

Lilleth is survived by her husband Ernel Baker. Her children Yvonne Ducasse (Robert), Stafford Baker, Suzette Magloire (Jimmy), Jennifer Baker, Patrick Baker and Patricia Baker. Lilleth was predeceased by her son Sidney Fairweather in 1988.

Lilleth is survived by her grandchildren Nigel Ducasse, Takeda Duncan, Lovely Fairweather, Marvin Duncan, Enola Simon (Doyle), Kerry-Anne Ducasse, Jermaine Duncan, Alexandria McBean, and Jasmine Magloire. Her great-grandchildren Simone Guy, Kan-yah McCarthy, Anaiyah Duncan, Naiyomi Duncan, and other extended family.

Lilleth was a Mother to us all, and gifted us with her words of wisdom. Her life lessons will live on forever in the lessons we teach our children, and the lessons they teach their children.

The wake will be held Friday, February 15th from 4 – 8 p.m. at Leo Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 9 a.m. at The Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT.