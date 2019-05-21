|
|
Lillian "Bunny" Festa
Lillian "Bunny" Festa passed away on May 5 at age 72 in Florida. She is survived by her beloved husband Stanley M. Festa, married for 54 years and three children, Lisa O'Malley, Stanley W. Festa and Michael Festa, along with their spouses and grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at Church of St. Cecelia, 1184 Newfield Ave., Stamford on May 31 at 11 am followed by Committal Service at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 21, 2019