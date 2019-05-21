Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Festa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Festa

Notice Condolences Flowers

Lillian Festa Notice
Lillian "Bunny" Festa
Lillian "Bunny" Festa passed away on May 5 at age 72 in Florida. She is survived by her beloved husband Stanley M. Festa, married for 54 years and three children, Lisa O'Malley, Stanley W. Festa and Michael Festa, along with their spouses and grandchildren. A memorial mass will be held at Church of St. Cecelia, 1184 Newfield Ave., Stamford on May 31 at 11 am followed by Committal Service at St. John's Cemetery, 25 Camp Ave., Darien. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.