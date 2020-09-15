1/1
Lillian Price
Lillian Caballin Price
Lillian Caballin Price, born on Oct. 10, 1935 in Havana, Cuba to Manuel and Herminia Caballin.
She met and married Robert Price, whom predeceased her, and lived in Norwalk and Darien, CT. She is survived by her daughter Michelle Price of Charlton, NY, a son, Rob Price of New Milford, CT and 7 grandchildren. She taught ESL for many years in the Stamford Public Schools. A funeral mass on Sep. 17 at 11:00, at church of St.John, Darien CT. Burial will be private on Sep. 18, at Saratoga Natl. Cemetery.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Sep. 15, 2020.
