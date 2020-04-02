|
|
Lillie Mae (Mercer) Field
Mrs. Lillie Mae (Mercer) Fields, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home in Newark, NJ from natural causes. Lillie was born September 20, 1931 in Farmville, NC to the late David and Cherry Bell (Stewart) Mercer.
She was a graduate of St. Augustine's University (Raleigh, NC) Class of 1955, where she received her Bachelor of Arts degree in education. During that time, she joined Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, and went on to teach elementary education upon graduation. Lillie was a longtime resident of Stamford, CT where she raised her family and settled in Newark, NJ later in life. Throughout her life, Lillie gained many friends for whom she enjoyed cooking meals topped with delicious desserts.
Lillie often traveled by bus, train and airplane to visit her children. She was most happy when surrounded by her family.
Lillie was preceded in death by her oldest son, Harry Leon Fields (Carol) of Bloomfield, NJ. She is survived by three children, Cherry Lorraine Peay (Renard) of Washington, DC, Davey Louis Fields (Holly) of Green Brook, NJ and Eric Nathan Fields (Casandra) of Bowie, MD, and sisters Dorothy Hines (Roscoe) of Duluth, GA, and Grace Harris, Stratford, CT.
Mrs. Fields is also survived by ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and many people whose lives she touched and knew her affectionately as "Ms. Fields", "Miss Lillie" or "Mama Fields".
The family will have a private viewing on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Cotton Funeral Home in Orange NJ. Additionally, the family plans to have a memorial service for Mrs. Fields at a later date; and will make a public announcement at that time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Augustine's University, Division of Advancement and External Relations, 1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27610 or Text Give and the donation amount to 919-373-6799; or online at Giving.St-Aug.Edu
"Sleep on Mama, it's time to rest, we loved you well, but God loved you best" …. Your Children.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 3, 2020