Lincoln Mann

Lincoln W. Mann
Lincoln W. Mann, 80, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He was born in Newbury Court, MA on March 15, 1940 to the late Charles and Marjorie Humes Mann.
He was employed as a Machinist at Pitney Bowes for 25 years before his retirement.
Lincoln is survived by his devoted wife of 51 years, Maria Tournas Mann of Stamford, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides his parents, Lincoln was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Mann.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien. Family and friends may call at the Church on Friday morning from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lincoln's memory to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Mann family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
