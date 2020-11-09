Linda Ann DeRosa
Woodward
Linda Ann DeRosa Woodward of Jacksonville, AR died on October 30, 2020 at the age of 77. She was born in Stamford, CT to Anthony Joseph DeRosa and Essie Lee Sineath DeRosa on April 10, 1943.
She met the love of her life, James Robert "Woody" Woodward in Sumter, SC in 1965, and they married in Charleston, SC on November 5, 1966 and would have celebrated their 54th anniversary on November 5. Linda was a loving wife, mother, and Nana. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Donald DeRosa, and sister Audrey DeRosa. Linda was survived by her husband for 5 days until his passing, her three daughters Patricia Sexton and Darlene Rains of Sherwood, Suzanne Bullard (Tim) of Maumelle and three grandchildren Taylor Sexton and Nathan Sexton of Sherwood, and Carson Bullard of Maumelle. She is also survived by a brother Salvatore DeRosa and sister Regina DeRosa Taylor both of Charleston, SC, as well as a host of family members. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Dunkin.
Visitation will be held Tuesday November 10th from 6-8 pm at Rest Hills Funeral home, with a rosary at 7:45pm. A Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 10am at St. Jude's Catholic Church, with a burial to follow at Rest Hills Memorial Park. At her request, memorials may be made to Easter Seals of Arkansas or to St. Jude's Catholic Church. As a final request, and as a polio survivor, please vaccinate your children against preventable diseases. To View her full story, please visit www.griffinleggettresthills.com
