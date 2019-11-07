|
Linda S. Sessa
Linda S. Sessa, age 74, passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was born to Ray R. Slocum and Vera Slocum (Borgersen).
Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Michael P. Sessa; a brother, Robert O. Slocum; four children: Michael P. Sessa Jr. and wife Lynda, Dawn K. Sessa, Kristina L. Scicchitano and husband John, and Steven T. Sessa; by her grandchildren: Michael Sessa III and wife Toni Ann, Bryan Sessa, Alexander and Nicholas Robinson, Allison and Rebecca Scicchitano; her great-grandchildren, Domynic and Lauralyn Sessa; as well as by many nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her brothers Ray R. Slocum Jr., and Charles F. Slocum.
She worked as a clerk for the Stamford Probate Court for many years and prior to that for Wise and Wise, Attorneys at Law. Linda loved being with family, was an avid reader and collected angel figurines and bells.
A wake will be held for Linda on Sunday, November 10th, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902. Interment will be held private.
Linda's funeral arrangements were made with Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 8, 2019