Locreaig "Larry" Ruffin, Sr.
Locreaig D. "Larry" Ruffin, Sr., 67, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. He was born on March 19, 1952 in Williamston, North Carolina to the late George B. Ruffin, Sr. and Vera Clemons Ruffin. Larry served honorably in the United States Army. His memory will be cherished by his wife Valerie Ruffin; four sons, Locreaig D. Ruffin, Jr., Wayman D. Dykes, Jr., Mark A. Dykes (Keisha) and Demetrius A. Dykes; seven grandchildren; four sisters, Joyce Gumbus, Ruth Gainer, Brantis Bunch and LaSandra Holder; two brothers, James Ruffin and Dallas Ruffin (Tawana) and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Larry was also predeceased by eight brothers and one sister. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 7:00 p.m. at Wilson Memorial COGIC, 164 Richmond Hill Ave., Stamford, CT with Bishop Elect Charles H. Brewer, III officiating. Interment will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 1, 2019