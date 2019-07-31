The Advocate Notices
Lois Guarino
Lois Brooks Guarino, 79, a Stamford resident passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born on November 23, 1939, the daughter of Clarence and Anna Brooks of Stamford, CT.
Lois was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Victor Guarino Sr. She is survived by her beloved three children, Victor Guarino, Jr (Linnea Guarino), Janice DePalma (Anthony DePalma), A.G. Guarino (Tamara Guarino); and grandchildren, Aly, Amanda, Taylor, Joey, Nikki, Riley, Anthony, and Carley. She is also survived by her sister Claire Brooks McCarthy, sister-in-law Etta Riccio Guarino, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in Stamford, Lois attended Stamford schools. She retired after working in the administrative field. Lois was a strong caring individual who was loved by all and will be missed dearly. She was both a fun and loving grandmother, who was adored by her eight grandchildren that meant the world to her.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Darien, CT. Calling hours will be private. Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of the Lacerenza Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 1, 2019
