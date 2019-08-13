The Advocate Notices
Lois Mendonca Notice
Lois J. Mendonca
Lois J. Mendonca, 82 years of age, passed away on August, 11, 2019 at Wilton Meadows with her daughter by her side.
She was born in Stamford, CT on January 2, 1937. She was the daughter of John and Jane Yates.
Lois worked at the Hartford Provision Company in Stamford for many years. Later she worked at several other companies in Stamford. Her last employer was United Healthcare in Trumbull, CT.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Alejandro) Armas, her niece, Deborah Gerbasi, her great-niece Melody (Charles) Barnes, and their children.
She was predeceased by her son, David J. Mendonca Jr. and her sister, Jacqueline Gerbasi.
Lois was a very strong and independent person. She was also a loving mother and will be missed very much.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 427 Wheeler's Farm Rd., Suite 302, Milford, CT 06461.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019
