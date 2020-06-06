Lois PontBriant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois L. PontBriant
Lois L. PontBriant, 95, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Greenwich, CT on January 31, 1925 and is predeceased by her parents George and Beatrice Lippoth and her former husband Robert PontBriant.
She is survived by her sister Jane Golden; her son Craig PontBriant; daughter-in-law Eileen PontBriant; granddaughters Nancy and Jennie PontBriant; niece Laurie Jeffrey; and nephew David Golden.
Lois served for four terms on the Stamford Board of Representatives beginning in 1967. She was Stamford's first woman town clerk and longest serving City & Town Clerk from 1975 until December 1999 when she retired to be the best grandmother. She has been an active member and leader of the Stamford Women's Club, Stamford AARP, St. Leo's Seniors and the Ladies of the Hibernian's. For many years her favorite volunteer job was as a hospital clown with the Health & Humor Associates , HaHa, at Stamford Hospital. She appeared in the recent documentary film, Stamford: A Small Town Remembers.
Her funeral will be private. A memorial mass to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in Lois' memory to The Stamford Women's Club Scholarship Fund, 22 Hastings Lane, Stamford, CT 06905 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved