Lois L. PontBriant
Lois L. PontBriant, 95, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Greenwich, CT on January 31, 1925 and is predeceased by her parents George and Beatrice Lippoth and her former husband Robert PontBriant.
She is survived by her sister Jane Golden; her son Craig PontBriant; daughter-in-law Eileen PontBriant; granddaughters Nancy and Jennie PontBriant; niece Laurie Jeffrey; and nephew David Golden.
Lois served for four terms on the Stamford Board of Representatives beginning in 1967. She was Stamford's first woman town clerk and longest serving City & Town Clerk from 1975 until December 1999 when she retired to be the best grandmother. She has been an active member and leader of the Stamford Women's Club, Stamford AARP, St. Leo's Seniors and the Ladies of the Hibernian's. For many years her favorite volunteer job was as a hospital clown with the Health & Humor Associates , HaHa, at Stamford Hospital. She appeared in the recent documentary film, Stamford: A Small Town Remembers.
Her funeral will be private. A memorial mass to celebrate her wonderful life will be held at a later date. Please consider a donation in Lois' memory to The Stamford Women's Club Scholarship Fund, 22 Hastings Lane, Stamford, CT 06905 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 6, 2020.