Loraine Salerno
Loraine Salerno of Greenwich, Connecticut passed on September 10, 2019 from cancer. Born on June 6, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of Julia and Albert Klebba. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Meyers and her husband Larry of Paoli, PA.
Loraine was married for 36 years to the late Silvio A. Salerno, M.D. She is survived by her four sons: James and his longtime companion Constance Kevlock of Hendersonville, NC; Gerald, of West Palm Beach, FL; John and his wife Heather of Stamford, CT; and Jeffrey and his wife Adriana of Dania Beach, FL, as well as seven grandchildren, two nephews and one niece.
She has certainly lived a full life continually devoted to family and friends.
The protracted illness of Silvio, or Sal, her husband, demonstrated her devotion to family. Similarly, she was very involved in the transition of her mother, Julia, into mainstream Riverside, CT at Hill House. She was an example for any of us who have or had sick or elderly relatives.
For a period of time, Loraine worked in the public schools as a substitute teacher, and for a famous market research firm. She was never one to not be busy at some endeavor or another. Her list of long term friends is quite extensive going back to high school and continuing in Greenwich leading up to the present day. She was a happy person who enjoyed the company of others.
She graduated from University of Detroit and earned her master's degree in English from Manhattanville College many years after graduating from college. When her children grew up, she travelled extensively for a while. Loraine was an accomplished skier and enjoyed being outdoors, loved the arts, hiking, music and theater as well as the New York Yankees. She had a life filled with experiences. She was an active member of many civic and activity organizations.
She was a longtime member of breast cancer and Alzheimer related charities, as well as Greenwich Adult Day Care. Her tireless devotion to worthy causes was evident throughout her entire life. Loraine found time for everyone and her exuberance for life made her a pleasant person to be with. Loraine truly enjoyed family and friends and her love for those around her was infectious and warm. Her wealth of experience made her an extremely interesting person to talk to.
Loraine's family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Leo P Gallagher & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Putnam Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to River House Adult Day Center, 125 River Road Ext., Cos Cob, CT 06807.
