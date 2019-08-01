|
|
LORAMA FRANCIS
Lorama Francis, AKA Patricia, 84 years old passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born February 15, 1935 in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Timothy Francis and Loretta Ann Allen/McIntosh. Home going service will be held Saturday, August 10th at Morton's Mortuary Chapel, 25 Margaret E. Morton Ln., Bridgeport, CT. Wake is 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by service at 10 a.m. Please see www.mortonsmortuary.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 4, 2019