Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Morton's Mortuary Chapel
25 Margaret E. Morton Ln.
Bridgeport, CT
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Morton's Mortuary Chapel
25 Margaret E. Morton Ln.
Bridgeport, CT
Lorama Francis


1935 - 2019
Lorama Francis, AKA Patricia, 84 years old passed away at St. Vincent's Medical Center, Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born February 15, 1935 in Kingston, Jamaica to the late Timothy Francis and Loretta Ann Allen/McIntosh. Home going service will be held Saturday, August 10th at Morton's Mortuary Chapel, 25 Margaret E. Morton Ln., Bridgeport, CT. Wake is 9:00-10:00 a.m. followed by service at 10 a.m. Please see www.mortonsmortuary.com
