Lorene M. Agnes

Lorene (Sue) Agnes passed away peacefully on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019. She was born in 1921 in Sioux City, Iowa, where she met her husband of more than 60 years, Bob Agnes. Bob predeceased Sue in 2003 as did her son Michael Agnes in 2016. She is survived by her daughter Diane Ellis and son Thomas Agnes.

Sue Agnes was a true representative of the Greatest Generation. She and Bob passed along to their children high standards of morality and the tools for survival, born of their own experience in the Great Depression and WWII. In addition to Sue's love and devotion to family and perhaps most remembered, will be her exceptional sense of humor and an appreciation for a good party. If there is, in fact, a heaven, Sue, Bob and Michael are undoubtedly reunited there sharing a drop or two of Jameson, near helpless with laughing and looking forward to reuniting the rest of the family. Just not right away.

Services for Sue Agnes will be private at graveside in Queen of Peace Cemetery.