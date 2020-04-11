|
Lorenzino Farris
Lorenzino Farris, 86, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Banari, Sardinia on October 17, 1933 to the late Lorenzo and Michelina Sini Farris.
In many ways, Lorenzino's story was very much the American Dream. He immigrated at the age of 18 looking for opportunity. He learned English and spent the next 9 years establishing himself before going back to Banari to court and marry his grade school sweetheart, Maria. They came back to Stamford, bought a home and raised three boys that each went on to graduate college.
He had an unmatched work ethic and limitless energy that earned him respect from his employers and coworkers. He spent the last 25 years of his working career with Pitney Bowes where he led the print shop. He was constantly working on something, either a second job or home repairs, where it seemed like he could do anything and everything.
He was devoted to his family showing his love both with his actions and his words. His greatest source of pride was his three sons and their successes. He took tremendous joy in Sunday suppers with his sons and family visiting with a roasted piglet or lamb on the table. Lorenzino was above all a kind and generous man who cared deeply about his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Pes Farris of Stamford, his loving sons, Lorenzo Farris and his wife Jackie of Washington, Antonio Farris and his wife Christine of Waterbury, CT and Giovanni Farris and his wife Teri of Texas, as well as a brother, Constantino Farris and three grandchildren, Rachael, Fiona and Mateo.
A private graveside service will be held.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020