The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorenzino Farris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorenzino Farris


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorenzino Farris Notice
Lorenzino Farris
Lorenzino Farris, 86, of Stamford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born in Banari, Sardinia on October 17, 1933 to the late Lorenzo and Michelina Sini Farris.
In many ways, Lorenzino's story was very much the American Dream. He immigrated at the age of 18 looking for opportunity. He learned English and spent the next 9 years establishing himself before going back to Banari to court and marry his grade school sweetheart, Maria. They came back to Stamford, bought a home and raised three boys that each went on to graduate college.
He had an unmatched work ethic and limitless energy that earned him respect from his employers and coworkers. He spent the last 25 years of his working career with Pitney Bowes where he led the print shop. He was constantly working on something, either a second job or home repairs, where it seemed like he could do anything and everything.
He was devoted to his family showing his love both with his actions and his words. His greatest source of pride was his three sons and their successes. He took tremendous joy in Sunday suppers with his sons and family visiting with a roasted piglet or lamb on the table. Lorenzino was above all a kind and generous man who cared deeply about his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Maria Pes Farris of Stamford, his loving sons, Lorenzo Farris and his wife Jackie of Washington, Antonio Farris and his wife Christine of Waterbury, CT and Giovanni Farris and his wife Teri of Texas, as well as a brother, Constantino Farris and three grandchildren, Rachael, Fiona and Mateo.
A private graveside service will be held.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Farris family with the arrangements.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorenzino's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -