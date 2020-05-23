Lori Young-Sook Rha
Lori Young-Sook Rha, a long time resident of Stamford and New Canaan, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband, Chan-Kook, and their four daughters in New Milford, Connecticut. She was born on October 10, 1938 in Seoul, Korea to Yong-Hee Park and Hyun-Chul Kim. Lori attended Ewha University, received a degree in medicine, and became an ENT surgeon. She was the eldest of six children, whom she helped raise, and who all went on to have successful careers of their own. She met Chan-Kook in a medical school study group in Seoul and they were married in 1966. She was his adoring wife, his personal advisor, adventure partner, best-friend and confidante.
In 1968, Lori and Chan-Kook emigrated to Stamford, Connecticut. Chan-Kook took a position at Stamford Hospital. They stayed, set down roots, and raised four beautiful daughters: Sunny, Ji-Yeun, Joanne, and Susan. Even with all of the amazing accomplishments in her life, there was nothing that brought her more pride and joy than her husband and children.
Lori was known for her quiet wisdom and gentle presence — and the strength and power that sat behind this graceful demeanor. She was generous to those in need and gave of herself selflessly. She was respected and loved by all who came to know her. Lori was passionate about studying, nature photography, and knitting. She was a proud member of the shawl group at the First United Methodist Church in Stamford, where she made countless prayer blankets. She passed her creative mind and skillful hands on to her children and grandchildren, who are all gifted with the same imaginative spirit. She taught, by example, the meaning of true and unconditional love. She was a devoted servant of the Lord. We take comfort in knowing that she is sitting beside him, in Heaven, where she will have eternal peace.
Lori is survived by her adoring husband of nearly 54 years, Chan-Kook, and her four daughters and four sons-in-law, Sunny and Alan Waitze of Southbury, Ji-Yeun Rha and Braden Hanson of Denver, Joanne Rha and Jonas Damon of New York, and Susan Rha and Damon Tassone of New York. She was so proud of her eight grandchildren: Jacob, Hannah and Seth Waitze; Avery Hanson; Valeska and Wolfie Damon; and Henry and Charlie Tassone. She is also survived by four sisters, Young-Gu Kim, Young-Jin Kim, Min-Sun Kim and Young-Mi Kim and a brother, Young-Il Kim, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom she cherished and for whom she was a lifelong role model.
The funeral and burial service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery in Darien, Connecticut on Thursday, May 28 at 11 am. Due to the restrictions of the COVID19 pandemic, the service will be streamed live online at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/90074025. Please contact Susan at srha@mac.com for any further information.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lori's memory to The Bennett Cancer Center at Stamford Hospital. Online at:
support.stamfordhospitalfoundation/shftribute or by mail to Stamford Hospital Foundation, 1351 Washington Boulevard, Suite 202, Stamford, Connecticut 06902.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 23, 2020.