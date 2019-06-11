Lorraine Carlson

Lorraine Carlson, 91, of Ansonia and formerly of Stamford, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Lorraine was born in Elmira, NY on July 7, 1927 to the late Elbert and Marie Mack Madigan.

Lorraine was a Bookkeeper at Life Study Fellowship of Darien for twenty years before her retirement.

Lorraine is survived by her loving son, Daniel R. Carlson and his wife Diane of Ansonia, her grandsons, Joseph Faryniasz and his wife Maegan of Seymour, Daniel Faryniasz and his wife Jessica of Milford and her granddaughter, Lauren Carlson and her fiancé Atnier Rodriguez of Monroe, as well as her four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Sara, Joey and Maggie Faryniasz. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Helen Judge and Shirley O'Connor, both of Stamford.

Besides her parents, Lorraine was predeceased by her husband Robert H. Carlson in 2015 and her sister Jean Gale.

A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Maurice RC Church, 358 Glenbrook Road, Stamford. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Rockrimmon Road, Stamford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lorraine's memory to Vitas Healthcare, 199 Park Road Ext., Suite 102, Middlebury, CT 06762.

