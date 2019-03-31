Services Memorial service 11:30 AM Sacred Heart Church 910 Main Street South Southbury, , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lorraine Marcantonio Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lorraine Marcantonio

1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Lorraine Marcantonio

Lorraine (Struss) Marcantonio, 76, of Southbury, CT passed away after a brief illness on March 27, 2019.

Lorraine was born in Queens, NY on March 30, 1942, to Hugo and Anna Struss. She and her sister, Janet, grew up and attended school in Mineola, NY. Lorraine then earned her B.S. in Education from SUNY Oswego in 1963. In 1971, Lorraine earned her M.Ed. in Counseling from Lehigh University. She continued her education at Western Michigan University, earning an M.A. with Honors in 1977, followed by a Doctorate in Education in 1984.

Lorraine's early career included teaching physics at Westbury High School in NY, working for the Pennsylvania Dept of Human Services, and the Michigan State Department of Education. Lorraine, or "Dr. Marc" as she was affectionately known, later taught science at Greenwich High School before moving into elementary school administration in both Stamford and Ridgefield, in the roles of Assistant Principal and Principal. A lifelong educator, she inspired a curiosity for learning in countless students, other teachers, and especially with children who experienced emotional or economic challenges.

Since retirement, Lorraine was an active resident and friend to many at Heritage Village in Southbury, CT. She participated in a variety of committees and served as her condominium's trustee and a voting member of the HV Master Assoc. and HV Foundation Boards. Lorraine was also an active participant in the Southbury League of Women Voters, Democratic Town Committee and Heritage Village Democratic Club as an advocate for social justice, focusing her energy to local and national politics. She was a voracious reader, with a wide range of interests including current events, world history and religious philosophy. Lorraine was a beloved member of Sacred Heart Church in Southbury, always volunteering to help those in need while seeking spiritual guidance herself. Also an avid sports fan, she loved cheering on the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Lorraine was previously married to Roy Marcantonio, of Stamford, CT. She is survived by her daughter, whom she adored, Michele Marcantonio Hirth and son-in-law, Bradford Hirth, of LIttleton, MA; her sister Janet Johnson and brother-in-law John Johnson, of Norwell, MA, and her nieces, Nancy Pezzullo and Gayle Hedstrom and their families. Lorraine was also the loving "grandma" of many dogs and cats.

A memorial service for all those who knew and loved Lorraine will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main Street South, Southbury, CT, on Saturday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. A reception for friends and family will be held at the church immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine's memory can be made to: St. Vincent DePaul, P.O. Box 1612, Waterbury, CT 06721. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices