Lorraine Frances Russo
Lorraine Frances Russo, 91, of Stamford passed away peacefully April 15, 2020 at Stamford Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. A lifetime resident of Stamford, CT, she was born to the late William and Theresa O'Brien Merckling on May 13 1928.
Lorraine was a member of Catholic Daughters of America for over 35 years. During the war years she worked at Yale and Towne factory and for a short time she worked at the Deli-Bake on Hoyt street. She was a devoted wife and mother and took pleasure in being active in her children's lives, volunteering for various school and church functions. She was a long-standing parishioner of the Basilica of Saint John's the Evangelist.
Lorraine is survived by her loving sons Garry and Jeff Russo of Stamford, along with her cherished grandchildren Kristi, Kelly, Danny, Denise and Michelle Russo, and her adored great-grandchildren, Louis, Danny, Joshua, and Johnell Russo.
Besides her parents Lorraine was predeceased by her beloved husband Angelo Raffaele Russo, their sons Charles and Robert Russo, and her sisters, Frances Merckling, Helen Merckling, and Dorothy Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
A graveside service will be held privately at St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lorraine's memory to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Russo family with the arrangements.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 17, 2020