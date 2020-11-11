Louis C. Battinelli
Louis C. Battinelli, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away at Stamford Hospital on November 7, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1942, the son of the late Pasquale and Catherine (Bruno) Battinelli.
Louis proudly served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1966-1968. He worked at Pitney Bowes in the machine shop before being employed as a security guard. Louis was an avid bowler, and a fan of the New York Yankees and UConn Women Basketball.
Louis is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Napoli Battinelli, his loving son, Carmine Battinelli, his brother, Pasquale Battinelli, Jr. (wife Gloria) and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his brothers Ralph Battinelli, Carl Battinelli, and sisters, Anna Zaccagnino, Ursula Rich and Rita Murphy.
The family would like to thank the Stamford Hospital staff especially the 8th floor and Dr. Santi Neuberger for their support and care.
Calling hours will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Entombment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Norwalk, CT. Due to Covid19 guidelines, please wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family requests to make a donation to a charity of your choice
